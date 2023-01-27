2,064 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,472,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,211. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

