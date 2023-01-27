1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $63.67 or 0.00275894 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.15 million and $4,774.99 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

