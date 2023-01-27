199,150 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. N-able comprises 1.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.11% of N-able at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NABL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in N-able during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in N-able by 36.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in N-able by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

N-able Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.