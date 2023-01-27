1,832 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

ABC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.23. 268,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

