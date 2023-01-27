1,726 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

