10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Down 97.7% in January

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

VCXB remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Thursday. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,294. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,366,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $4,584,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.