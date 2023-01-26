Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZURVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

