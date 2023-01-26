Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $439.49 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $439.49 million and approximately $57.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00405825 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.48 or 0.28485948 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00588924 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,108,372,323 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
