Zcash Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $45.30 or 0.00196125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $734.83 million and $61.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,222,131 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

