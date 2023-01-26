YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.38 million and $455,830.37 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00096469 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $408,985.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

