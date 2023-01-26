Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.