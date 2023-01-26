Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

