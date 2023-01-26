Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,611 shares of company stock worth $16,492,717 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.