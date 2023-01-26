Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.53 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.