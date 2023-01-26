Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $1,542,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,390 shares of company stock worth $56,913,475. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

