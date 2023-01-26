Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $328.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.38.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

