Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 82.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 11.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $194.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

