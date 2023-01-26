Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.