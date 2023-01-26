Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

