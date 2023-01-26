Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $310.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.52 and its 200 day moving average is $283.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.