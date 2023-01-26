Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,487 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 324,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

