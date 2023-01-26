Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

