Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 31,573 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after buying an additional 69,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

