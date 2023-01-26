Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 282,282 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,282 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of First Hawaiian worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 145,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,815. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile



First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

