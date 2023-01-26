Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185,567 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $136,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 612,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.