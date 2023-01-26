Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $152.02 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,262,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,022,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $55,257,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 534,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

