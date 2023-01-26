Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $189.45 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 3.59% of Ingredion worth $189,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $103.32. 104,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

