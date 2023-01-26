Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,313,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,598,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 4.00% of Embecta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 413,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

