XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $22.50. XOMA shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 21,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XOMA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.28). XOMA had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

