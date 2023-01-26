XML Financial LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.