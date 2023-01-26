XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 520 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

