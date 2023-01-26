XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEO opened at $6.56 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

