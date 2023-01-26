XML Financial LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

