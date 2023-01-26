XML Financial LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

