XML Financial LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

CP opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

