XML Financial LLC Invests $467,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $124.28 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

