XML Financial LLC Invests $118,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 93.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2,647.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

