XML Financial LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

RNP opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

