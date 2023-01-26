Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 601,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,852 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $17.42.

The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

