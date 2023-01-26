XDC Network Price Reaches $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $399.30 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00403848 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.30 or 0.28347127 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00590451 BTC.
About XDC Network
XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,810,872,122 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XDC Network Coin Trading
