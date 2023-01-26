Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. 1,451,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,163. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.30.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 113.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

