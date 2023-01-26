X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.47. 327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

