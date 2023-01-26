WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386 in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

