WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.09.

TSE WSP opened at C$169.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$177.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.19 billion.

In other WSP Global news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 600 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$159.47 per share, with a total value of C$95,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,297.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

