WOW-token Price Down 32.5% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.81 million and approximately $1,109.80 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.01342861 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006614 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035512 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.01663681 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02977502 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,046.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.