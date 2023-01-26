WOO Network (WOO) One Day Volume Reaches $22.73 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $318.03 million and $22.73 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,058,966 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.