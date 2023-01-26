Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

