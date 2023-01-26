Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.16)-($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 2,766,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,729. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

