Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Trading Down 4.7%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLFGet Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.21 and last traded at $81.66. Approximately 1,752,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,257,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

