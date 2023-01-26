Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $289.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.08 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.48.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

